"Wayne's World" comes back to theaters for 25th anniversary

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic comedy, "Wayne's World," SpectiCast and Paramount Pictures are bringing the movie back to theaters.

Fans across the U.S. will have the chance to party on with Wayne and Garth when the film returns to more than 400 theaters for a special two-night event.

The film will be shown in select theaters on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

The special events will include an exclusive introduction by Peter Travers and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members after the film.

"Wayne's World transcends generations to pay tribute to an indelible place in American pop culture," said SpectiCast CEO Mark Rupp.

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone Magazine adds, "Director Penelope Spheeris brings out the best in Mike Myers and Dana Carvey while converting a classic SNL sketch into an enduring, full bodied film for the ages."

Tickets can be purchased at online or you can click here for Amarillo showings.

