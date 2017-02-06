Ethics and integrity win scholarships for students with help from BBB

The Amarillo Better Business Bureau is recognizing high standards when it comes to business and leaders in the marketplace.

They honor small and large businesses alike by holding their annual Torch Awards for Ethics which also includes categories of integrity and community service.

This year is the 16th event they have held that holds sellers accountable and creates trust for buyers. Keynote speaker Jim Knight, author and former executive with Hard Rock International will be talking about how "it's never just about the product".

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics will be held Friday, February 17th at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room starting at 6 p.m. Tables are still available at different sponsorship levels which are important. Each year, thousands of dollars raised end up providing scholarships for high school students.

BBB officials ask that you RSVP by February 13th if you plan on attending the event. Individual tickets are $100 and seating goes up from there.

For more information you can call (806) 379-7133 or visit www.bbb.org/Amarillo/Awards or awards@txpanhandle.bbb.org

