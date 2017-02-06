Police chase ends with suspect in custody for evading arrest, multiple charges

Amarillo police arrested Christopher Dewayne Todd, 48, for outstanding warrants and multiple charges after he fled from police Friday afternoon.

Christopher Dewayne Todd had probation violation warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Injury to the Elderly, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction.

Around 3 p.m. officers saw Todd getting into a white Honda in the 2600 block of S. Washington. Officers attempted to stop him in the 2200 block of Washington. Todd refused to stop and sped up in an attempt to lose the officers.

Todd pulled over in the 1800 block of SW 16th. He got out of the vehicle and ran from officers. Officers caught up with the suspect in the 1600 block of Crockett. A Taser was used to take him into custody after he began fighting with officers. Todd continued to kick at and spit on officers after he was placed under arrest.

He was taken to the Potter County Detention Center and booked for previous probation violation warrants and new charges of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle with Previous Convictions, Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Convictions, Harassment of a Public Servant, and Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport.