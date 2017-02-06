Railroad bridge construction will close U.S. 87

Construction on a railroad bridge will again close U.S. 87 that leads in and out of Canyon starting Monday, Feb. 6.

TxDOT and BNSF will close that portion of U.S. 87 to work on the railroad bridge.

This portion of the road is closed so that the tracks on the bridge that cross over the highway can be replaced. Work will consist of removing the tracks and old decking and placing new decking.

The road was closed last week to work on the re-construction of the north side of the bridge and this week work will continue on the south side.

Work had to be pushed back to this week because high winds created unsafe working conditions and they rescheduled their planned work for today.

Motorists should expect barricades to be placed and construction signs installed on U.S. 87. Crews should start closing the road around 9:00 this morning so most morning traffic will not be effected.

Downtown traffic traveling north will be detoured on 4th Avenue to 15th Street north to U.S 60. Those traveling south will be detoured U.S. 60 to 15th Street and east on 4th Avenue to U.S. 87.

The road is expected to be closed for the next 3 days, Jan. 6 - Jan. 8, and will reopen on Thursday weather permitting.



