Half a million dollars worth of marijuana is now off the streets after a drug bust in Sherman County Saturday night.

Deputies say they found close to 200 pounds of marijuana inside a car during a traffic stop on U.S. 54 just west of Texhoma. Officials say after the deputy spoke with the driver and passenger, he used his K-9 officer to search the car.

Both the driver and passenger were booked into the Sherman County Jail on a First Degree Felony charge for delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds.

