Drug bust in Sherman County

Mothers Day is this weekend and the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is helping your kids make a special gift for mom.
First Alert Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 10
This last Saturday elections were held all over the Panhandle for many things from city government positions to bonds and school boards.
More than $3 million dollars of Amarillo's budget will be used to create a plan for the future of the city's water supply and quality.
The dream of two local women is coming to fruition in just a few days.
