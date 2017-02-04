Amarillo College receives prestigious Bellweather Award

Amarillo College's commitment to addressing poverty was hailed national on Jan 31, when AC was presented with a Bellwether Award at the 2017 National Policy Summit and Futures Assembly in Orlando, Fla.

The Bellwether Awards were established in 1995 by the Community College Futures Assembly to recognize outstanding and innovative programs and practices.

AC's poverty initiative was only of the 3,000 Bellwether applicants to receive a Bellwether in the "Planning, Governance and Fiance" category.

A delegate from AC, led by Board of Regent's Chair Michele Fortunato, attended the summit and showcased AC's No Excuses Initiative before a panel of judges.