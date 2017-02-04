KidsInc. Spring indoor soccer registration

Kids, Incorporated is happy to announce their Spring Indoor Soccer registration is now open. Soccer is open for kids Age 4 through 5th Grade.

Registration is $73 and games being March 20th. The season includes 8 games, a t-shirt, and an end of season medal.

Parents go online to kidsinc.org and register your child today! Remember to like Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo on Face-book to stay up to date on programs, registration and weather cancellations.

Register online at www.kidsinc.org or call 376-5936.

