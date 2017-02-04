Amarillo recommended for National Recognition

The Texas Main Street Program of the Texas Historical Commission has recommended Center City of Amarillo for National Accreditation to the National Main Street Center.

Center City has received the recommendation consecutively for 15 years. The 10-point criteria reviews Main Street organizations for their work in economic vitality, organization, design and promotion.

Canyon Main Street was also recommended for National Recognition.

National Accreditation will be formally announced in May at the National Main Street Now conference in Pittsburgh, PA.

Texas currently has 89 designated Main Street programs, making it one of the largest in the country.

Copyright KFDA 2017. all rights reserved.