Amarillo police investigate vehicle accident and alley fire

The Amarillo Fire Department is searching for a suspect they believe caused an alley fire.

Around 3 p.m., on Feb. 3, APD officers and the Amarillo Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire in an alley in the 4400 block of S. Fannin Street.

The fire had spread to a fence but was extinguished before reaching any houses or buildings.

Officers determined that the vehicle had been driving at a high rate of speed down the alley and struck a gas meter causing the fire.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and has not been located at this time, and police do not have a description of the driver.

Due to damage from the fire, officers are unable to locate any identifying marks on the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-6148.

