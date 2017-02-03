Students get an insight on a corrections officer career

At-risk high school students spent the day inside the Potter County Detention Center where they received an insight to several different careers.

Jail is not the ideal classroom, but for students from Midway Alternative High School, it was the perfect chance to observe and get a glimpse of what it's like to be a corrections officer.

"We want them to take the next step and not just settle for a high school diploma," Principal Shawn Neeley expressed.

Neeley said these tours are a great way to encourage students to get back on the right path.

During the tour, students saw first hand what is was like to be an inmate behind bars.

They watched as inmates were booked, ate lunch, and sat in their cells.

Student Johnathan Chisum said the tour was not what he was expecting.

He described it as pretty frightening but exciting at the same time.

Chisum said law enforcement has always caught his attention and the tour had a positive impact on his goal of being in law enforcement.

"I really want to do it now, especially with everything I learned," Chisum said. "Even though there is a lot of things you have to do in the process, I find it interesting and I would actually like to do all of that to have a career in law enforcement."

The tour was one of seven the students will be able to take this semester.

Students will also get to choose two different tours and two different colleges to visit.

Upcoming tours will include Wade Gordon Hair Academy, Bell Helicopter, and Tyson Foods.

"It's an invaluable education for the kids so they can see what is out there," Neeley said. "Students actually get to see what is going on and they get to talk about how much they can actually make because for a lot of them it's important. We are able to show them the job and what they can make and what possible career paths they can take right out of high school."

