Amarillo police need your help locating missing person, Nicole Moore

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Nicole “Nicky” Shante Moore, 28, has been missing since Dec. 6, 2016.

According to police, she may also be using the last name Casey or Mason.

She had been driving a dark blue 2012 Cadillac STS before she was reported missing.

That vehicle was found on the parking lot of Toys R Us on Soncy on Jan. 6., and police believe the car may have been parked there for some time.

Moore is 5' 7', with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 135 pounds.

She has tattoos including the name “Hjarian” on her neck, “Andrew” on her right ankle, and a tattoo of a heart on her wrist.

Those with any information about Moore, are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous, can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

