APD says post spreading on Facebook about a "Serial Rapist" in Amarillo is false

There is a post being shared around Facebook stating that there might be a "Serial Rapist" on the loose in Amarillo.

Officers say there is no validity to this post and there is no danger to public.This post first surfaced in 2012 and is being re-posted now.

Police say the picture below is the post in question:

If there is some type of criminal activity that warrants a public notification, APD will use every means available to notify the public.

Police will utilize the Nixle alert system to notify subscribers of the criminal act and any description.

These will also be posted to their Twitter and Facebook pages.

To become a member of Nixle, go APD's website and then click on the Nixle logo towards the bottom of the main page.

