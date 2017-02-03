Marijuana, meth seized during traffic stop

Authorities say five pounds of marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Interstate 40 earlier this week.

Two occupants inside the car, Angie Gaudin and Roberto Vazquez, were booked into the Potter County Detention Center Tuesday on possession charges. Sheriff Brian Thomas said the stop happened around 6 p.m. near mile marker 55.

Officials say the value of the marijuana is about $30,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.