Pampa Regional Medical Center offering free health check for women

Today is Go Red for Women a national movement led by the American Heart Association.
Heart disease and stroke affect women of all ethnicities and kill about one woman every 80 seconds.
About 80% of cardiovascular disease may be preventable.
Pampa Regional Medical Center will offer free health check to women from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. this morning.
They will check blood pressure, pulse, and do CMP, CBS and AIC.
Pampa Regional Medical Center
One Medical Plaza
Pampa,TX 79065
(806) 665-3721
