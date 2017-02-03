Pampa Regional Medical Center offering free health check for wom - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Pampa Regional Medical Center offering free health check for women

Today is Go Red for Women a national movement led by the American Heart Association.

Heart disease and stroke affect women of all ethnicities and kill about one woman every 80 seconds.

About 80% of cardiovascular disease may be preventable. 

Pampa Regional Medical Center will offer free health check to women from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. this morning.

They will check blood pressure, pulse, and do CMP, CBS and AIC.

Pampa Regional Medical Center
One Medical Plaza
Pampa,TX   79065
(806) 665-3721

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly