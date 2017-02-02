Construction underway on Big Texan's "Starlight Ranch"

UPDATE: Construction is coming along well, and the schedule remains the same for the area to open in early May.

In just a few months, east Amarillo will see more development on Big Texan properties, which will be just a small portion of a much bigger picture.

Unfortunately you can often hear the words, "there's nothing to do here in Amarillo." But The Big Texan is one of many entities trying to change that, and the development is happening pretty quickly.

Dirt is moving where the old Amarillo water park once stood. And soon, it will be the home of The Big Texan's "Starlight Ranch."

It's the first "colonization" that will include zip lines, a maze, and an outdoor concert venue, something Co-owner Bobby Lee says artists have been asking about for years.

"And we see them at the big Texan all the time and there's always a need and questions about, 'God I wish there was a venue here that we could play out for a route date.' And this facility will give that opportunity for many many different acts coming through our area for entertainment," says Lee.

But the new facilities will not just be for big names. You can rent it out for anything from a wedding rehearsal, to a class reunion. And this is all expected to be open by Mother's Day of this year.

"We have 14 acres here, and we're only using about half of that right now," says Lee. "We do have plans in the future for lots of different things whether it be amusement rides, more pavilions, more indoor facilities and of course the offices and stuff."

Once again, this is only a portion of what will ultimately be the new village-like Big Texan. The bigger project could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, as officials work with the city.

"This is a catalyst project for the entire development. The Big Texan, its mystique, the things we do, the development of new projects and development for the Big Texan fits in everything that we're doing here. Entertainment, music, things for the entire family," says Lee.

Lee tells this new venue will also help alleviate some of the traffic coming in and out of the Big Texan restaurant. Newschannel 10 will continue to keep you updated on progress.

