4 arrested following illegal casino raid

Four people have been arrested following a raid on a local illegal casino.

On Feb. 1, Borger Police conducted a raid on Jackpot Junction located at 516 N. Main.

Police said the casino had been suspected of running an illegal gambling operation.

A search warrant was obtained and executed On Feb.1. During the search, four people were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The warrants included a revocation from pardon and parole, felony theft, and assault family member. Charges are pending on three employees for gambling promotion.

12 citations were issued for gambling and another was issued for drug paraphernalia (marijuana and methamphetamine were recovered).

Items seized as part of the warrant were control boards from the gambling machines and U.S. currency.

This investigation was the result of multiple ongoing complaints from citizens and legitimate businesses in the area, according to police.

Multiple warrant arrests had also been made at this location in the past.

According to police, the investigation process is detailed and many elements are needed to satisfy the requirements for a warrant.

As a result, police cannot shut the casino down at this time but we will continue their investigation.

