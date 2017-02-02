Emergency crews work to put out truck fire at I-40/287 split

Amarillo emergency crews are working to put out a truck fire in traffic at the I-40 and 287 split.
Sheriff Brian Thomas tells us there are no injuries but it was a truck with trailer brakes that sparked a blaze along the road.
Authorities say the scene should be cleared quickly with no delay in traffic.
You may want to avoid the area for a short time until the area is clear.
We'll continue to update this story on NewsChannel 10.
There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days.
Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...
A semi-truck carrying cattle tipped over on FM 1912 today.
The local election is Saturday, May 6. Get a list of polling locations here!
