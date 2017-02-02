Emergency crews work to put out truck fire at I-40/287 split - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews work to put out truck fire at I-40/287 split

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo emergency crews are working to put out a truck fire in traffic at the I-40 and 287 split.

Sheriff Brian Thomas tells us there are no injuries but it was a truck with trailer brakes that sparked a blaze along the road.

Authorities say the scene should be cleared quickly with no delay in traffic.

You may want to avoid the area for a short time until the area is clear.

We'll continue to update this story on NewsChannel 10.

