All lanes reopen following gas line rupture

UPDATE: 11:53 a.m.: The Amarillo Police Department says responders are being cleared from the scene of this morning's gas line rupture and traffic flow is expected to return to normal shortly.

10:45 a.m.: Amarillo Blvd from Madison to East Street is now blocked off and traffic has been rerouted.

Amarillo police are shutting down all lanes of the boulevard and rerouting drivers to Northwest 7th or Northwest 9th Street while the gas line is repaired.

At this point in time, emergency management teams on scene are estimating one to two hours to repair the gas main.

Join us on NewsChannel 10 for your News at Noon as we speak with Captain Larry Davis of the Amarillo Fire Department.

---------------------------------------

10:30 a.m.: - Atmos officials say today's gas main leak happened when a contractor hit the line.

Roy Arrutia, spokesperson for the gas company says there should be no loss of service for any residents in the area.

At this time crews are trying to locate a valve in the 2-way system to complete repairs.

Tune in to NewsChannel 10's News at Noon for the latest from Captain Larry Davis with the Amarillo Fire Department.

---------------------------------------

9:40 a.m.: - An Amarillo motel has been evacuated after a main gas line ruptured on Amarillo Boulevard.

Captain Larry Davis with the Amarillo Fire Department says Atmos is working to shut off gas flowing to the line directly behind the Deluxe Inn. Customers inside the motel have been evacuated as well as those within a two block radius of the business.

Traffic is shutdown in the area as emergency crews work to keep the public safe.

It's unknown at this time when the location will be cleared or gas service will be restored.

Join us on NewsChannel 10's News at Noon for updates on the situation. We will keep you informed with the latest details as they unfold.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.