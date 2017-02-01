CEO of Cal Farley's arrested, placed on leave of absence

The President and CEO of Cal Farley's, Dan Adams, has been arrested for reportedly driving while intoxicated.

According to Travis County jail records, Adams was arrested on Jan. 17.

After his arrest, the company's board of directors issued a statement saying, "Cal Farley’s and its board of directors were deeply concerned to hear of the Jan. 17 legal matter involving its president and CEO, Dan Adams. It is important to emphasize that Mr. Adams is entitled to the legal presumption of innocence."

On Jan. 20, Adams began a leave of absence from his role as president and chief executive officer of Cal Farley’s.

He continues to fulfill his duties with the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Foundation.

Adams has served as the president and CEO of Cal Farley’s and the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Foundation since 2004.

