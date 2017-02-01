CEO of Cal Farley's arrested, placed on leave of absence - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

CEO of Cal Farley's arrested, placed on leave of absence

Dan Adams - Source: Cal Farley's Dan Adams - Source: Cal Farley's
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The President and CEO of Cal Farley's, Dan Adams, has been arrested for reportedly driving while intoxicated.

According to Travis County jail records, Adams was arrested on Jan. 17. 

After his arrest, the company's board of directors issued a statement saying, "Cal Farley’s and its board of directors were deeply concerned to hear of the Jan. 17 legal matter involving its president and CEO, Dan Adams. It is important to emphasize that Mr. Adams is entitled to the legal presumption of innocence."

On Jan. 20, Adams began a leave of absence from his role as president and chief executive officer of Cal Farley’s. 

He continues to fulfill his duties with the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Foundation.

Adams has served as the president and CEO of Cal Farley’s and the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Foundation since 2004. 

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • What to expect on Saturday's ballots across the panhandle

    What to expect on Saturday's ballots across the panhandle

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:28:56 GMT
    Source: RNNSource: RNN
    Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...
    Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...

  • Curry County officials looking for hit and run driver

    Curry County officials looking for hit and run driver

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:08:51 GMT
    SOURCE: Curry County Crime StoppersSOURCE: Curry County Crime Stoppers

    Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run. 

    Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run. 

  • breaking

    2 killed Friday afternoon during I-40 wreck

    2 killed Friday afternoon during I-40 wreck

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:46:28 GMT

    State troopers continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.

    State troopers continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.

    •   
Powered by Frankly