Vigil to be held for missing Canadian teen, Thomas Brown

The city of Canadian will be holding a prayer vigil for missing teen, Thomas Brown.

According to his mother, Penny Meek, the community will be coming together and praying for his safe return.

More than two months have passed since the high school senior went missing on Nov. 23.

Previously, authorities believed Brown left on his own accord.

But now investigators believe the idea of him leaving on his own is becoming less of a possibility, because he hasn't used any saved money, credit cards, or electronics, that would identify his location.

The vigil will be held on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. inside of the Canadian High School gym, located at 621 S. 5th St. Canadian, TX.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

