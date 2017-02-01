New technology provides needle-free anesthesia at the dentist

Yellow City Street Food will be featured on the Travel Channel's "Food Paradise" segment in about six months.
On May 5, more than 37,000 pounds of apples were donated to food banks across Texas and Eastern New Mexico which will help provide fresh food to under-served families.
A $40 million bond would allow Borger ISD to bring in what they say are much needed renovations and a new stadium.
Authorities say a pedestrian hit by a car Thursday evening and taken to a hospital in critical condition has died.
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two life terms and 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
