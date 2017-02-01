New technology provides needle-free anesthesia at the dentist

Dentist in our area now have a new way to administer anesthesia before a procedure.

Before Kovanaze was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), dentists used to have to inject needles in their patient's gums.

Now, dentist are able to administer a painless nasal spray to numb the top row of teeth.

The spray takes around 15 minutes to fully numb a patient's mouth and provides a much easier way to perform procedures on children.

"People with a fear of the dentists are usually afraid of the injections," said Dr. Cindy Schmidt. "Any way that we can alleviate the stress about the appointment is a game changer for us."

Some of the major drawbacks to Kovanaze are that it is more expensive than needle injections and nitrous oxide.

It also only works for the top row of teeth and, as for now, the bottom row will still require the needle injection.

Skeptics of this new technology worry that the anesthesia could wearing off during a procedure, however dentist assured us it is very effective.

"It's very safe, and if more anesthetic is needed or a patient becomes sensitive, we can give an injection and they won't feel it," Schmidt said.

With this technology dentists can also isolate which side of the mouth to numb, depending on the procedure... meaning patients may not have that 'full numb mouth' feeling once the procedure is complete.