DPS traffic stop leads to heroin seizure

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over two pounds of heroin worth approximately $344,000 after a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.



Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a DPS trooper stopped a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered packages of heroin attached to the gas tank.



Maria Gembe, 33, of Avondale, Ariz., and passenger, Lucia Ceballos, 35, of Killeen, Texas., were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Gembe and Ceballos were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.



The drugs allegedly were being transported from Avondale, Ariz., to Kansas City, Kan.