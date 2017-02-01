Month-long investigation leads to prostitution arrest

An employee at an Amarillo spa is behind bars for alleged prostitution, after law enforcement kept a close eye on activity at the business.

As you may remember in November, massage parlor raids led to one woman being charged with money laundering and aggravated promotion of prostitution. The investigation is still underway in that case out of Randall County, but now one is underway in Potter County.

For months, the Department of Homeland Security along with the Amarillo Police Department had been investigating the Touch Spa at 3117 SW 27th, for the suspicion of prostitution.

Yesterday afternoon, the officials felt they had enough evidence and arrested 60-year-old Jennifer Le for Prostitution. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

"What we do with homeland security on this is standby and wait for them to give us information on what's going on and for them to tell us hey we're going to go in and make an arrest at this point," says APD Officer Jeb Hilton.

Officials tell us it is unclear at this time if this business was associated with the five massage parlors raided in November. The investigation continues into those raids. Randall County District Attorney James Farren tells us he is still trying to sort out how many people were voluntary participants and how many were forced.

"It's been very complicated tracking down... all the documentation that's available is going to require visiting with a lot of folks and part of that is the effort to determine exactly how these people came to be involved in participating in this," says Farren.

Farren anticipates formal charges being filed on the November raids soon. Both Farren and Hilton have some advice for anyone who may be involved in these activities.

"If this is something that you're involved with, it's something that could get you in trouble and could get you some jail time," says Hilton.

"It is a pretty high price to pay for a momentary pleasurable moment," says Farren.