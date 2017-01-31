Citizens react to Amarillo council member's "hateful" Facebook p - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Citizens react to Amarillo council member's "hateful" Facebook post

Amarillo Councilman Randy Burkett (Source: KFDA) Amarillo Councilman Randy Burkett (Source: KFDA)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo City Council member Randy Burkett is under fire from citizens who said a recent Facebook comment of his is hateful toward some people in the city.

The city council chamber seats filled with people Tuesday evening - people eager to tell Burkett how they felt about his post.

There was some support.

"You're my friend," said resident Kit Rudd to Burkett. "I've got your back in any situation, any time, anywhere. I just want you to know that."

But most people felt his post targeted a group of people in Amarillo.

"This type of statement is disturbing because it suggests that Councilman Burkett might not be open to complaints of a potentially marginalized community in this city," said resident Mark Gold.

Others voiced their concerns with Burkett's decision to write the post.

"Making hateful comments and dismissing those who don't agree with you is not what our officials are elected to do," said resident Kathleen Fairweather.

"It is imperative that the behaviors demonstrated by the leaders in Amarillo, including those executed on social media, be held at the standard that perpetuates the overall professional and all-inclusive reputation that Amarillo deserves," said resident Alexis Roberts.

Councilman Burkett left Tuesday's city council meeting immediately after it was adjourned.

NewsChannel 10 reached out to him this evening for comment but have yet to receive a reply.

