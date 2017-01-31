SCAM ALERT: Russian email addresses cloning New Mexico officials asking for W2s

Attorney General Hector Balderas has issued a Scam Alert concerning a dangerous phishing scam targeting schools and employers in New Mexico.

Balderas said the scammers are attempting to illegally obtain W2s.

The scammers are sending emails from addresses that end in “.ru," but the emails actually cloned and show up as the name of someone working in the school district or business, in an attempt to trick staff into sending confidential tax information belonging to employees.

This scam has already hit four different school districts in New Mexico, however; the general reports none of the districts were fooled by the scam.

“Please be diligent and make sure you know exactly who is emailing you, requesting protected information,” Balderas said. “These scammers targeting New Mexico are sophisticated and they can easily clone names of officials, your boss or other people you may work with on a daily basis. We must all work together to protect against identity thieves.”

Here is an example of what the emails look like:

If you receive an email like this do not respond and report it to the Office of the Attorney General by calling 844-255-9210.