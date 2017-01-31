SCAM ALERT: Russian email addresses cloning New Mexico officials - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

SCAM ALERT: Russian email addresses cloning New Mexico officials asking for W2s

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

Attorney General Hector Balderas has issued a Scam Alert concerning a dangerous phishing scam targeting schools and employers in New Mexico.

Balderas said the scammers are attempting to illegally obtain W2s.

The scammers are sending emails from addresses that end in “.ru," but the emails actually cloned and show up as the name of someone working in the school district or business, in an attempt to trick staff into sending confidential tax information belonging to employees.

This scam has already hit four different school districts in New Mexico, however; the general reports none of the districts were fooled by the scam.

“Please be diligent and make sure you know exactly who is emailing you, requesting protected information,” Balderas said. “These scammers targeting New Mexico are sophisticated and they can easily clone names of officials, your boss or other people you may work with on a daily basis. We must all work together to protect against identity thieves.”

Here is an example of what the emails look like: 

If you receive an email like this do not respond and report it to the Office of the Attorney General by calling 844-255-9210.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Investigators split on what may have happened to Thomas Brown

    Investigators split on what may have happened to Thomas Brown

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:40:49 GMT
    Thomas Brown / Source: Penny Meek, Thomas's motherThomas Brown / Source: Penny Meek, Thomas's mother
    Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis believes missing teen Thomas Brown is still alive. But as we enter the sixth month since his disappearance, private investigators aren't so sure. Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by brown's family, said based on their searches, there's a 70% chance that Brown is dead. Lewis said there's no evidence to back that up. Both groups are continuing their investigations, and have some updates in the case they can share. A cadaver d...
    Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis believes missing teen Thomas Brown is still alive. But as we enter the sixth month since his disappearance, private investigators aren't so sure. Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by brown's family, said based on their searches, there's a 70% chance that Brown is dead. Lewis said there's no evidence to back that up. Both groups are continuing their investigations, and have some updates in the case they can share. A cadaver d...

  • Proposed bill could once again change Texas school rating system

    Proposed bill could once again change Texas school rating system

    The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.

    The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.

  • Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:19:47 GMT
    SOURCE: Amarillo Police DepartmentSOURCE: Amarillo Police Department

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly