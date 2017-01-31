Amarillo College receives Bellwether Award for their efforts to tackle student poverty

Amarillo College has been awarded the Bellwether Award by the Community College Futures Assembly in the planning, governance and financing category.

The school's "No Excuses Poverty Initiative" won over 3,000 other Bellwether applicants.

"This is prestigious because it allows us to showcase what we are doing here on a national scene," said AC Marketing Director, Wes Condray. "One of the really cool things about the Community College Futures Assembly is that they want replication and so they love the fact that the program here at Amarillo College can be easily replicated at multiple colleges or universities nationwide."

Condray feels that was one of the reasons why they actually won.

AC said they helped at least 3,000 students in 2016 through social service intervention, tutoring and counseling services associated with this poverty initiative.

They also have a clothing closet, food pantry and provide scholarships for students struggling to pursue higher education.

"The No Excuses Poverty Initiative is our strategic plan to make sure that there are no excuses and no barriers to prevent a student from attending college," Condray said. "We work to treat the whole student rather than just the student who is in your classroom at the moment, because we know that they have external barriers that are preventing them from attending class sometimes."

Throughout 2017, AC will share their success by visiting other schools and showing them how they can help students in need.

"What we will do now as a Bellwether winner is travel across the country for the next year and present our work and help other schools implement what we created," said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart. "This is just the beginning of what will happen over the next year. Not just Amarillo College but the city of Amarillo as a community that acts on its caring for its citizens. I couldn't be more proud to represent this community."

If you want to learn more about the services AC provides for students in need you can visit their website.

