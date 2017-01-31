Finishing touches being put on Lone Star Dairy Products LLC plant

Finishing touches are being put on Canyon's newest milk plant, in anticipation of opening in a few weeks.

It was nearly 2 years ago when Newschannel 10 spoke with Canyon City Manager Randy Criswell about the approval of a powdered milk plant's construction. And today, it's nearly done.

Though there are a few steps left, he tells us it will bring much more than just the production of milk products.

The city of Canyon will soon have a new cash cow. Finishing touches are being put on Lone Star Dairy Products LLC. newest plant. Products like butter and cream have started processing through the wet side of the plant, but there is still work to be done to the powdered milk side, for full operations to begin.

"Most of what's produced here from a powdered milk standpoint will not be used in the United States of America. It will be shipped overseas," says Criswell. "In fact, one of their big partners, the big partner besides the Lone Star dairy producers is a company from the Netherlands called Hoogwegt."

Though you will not likely see the product used here locally, you will see local jobs. Criswell says by opening, the plant will have between 40 to 60 full time employees. And he feels the plant could be one of the most economically positive entities since WT.

"This was an attractive change and kind of a diversification of our economy that we had always desired, but we've been very protective of how...what kind of industry might come in here and just anything is fine," says Criswell. "So this was a good fit for Canyon."

A manger on duty tells us there are a few inspections and test runs left to be done in the coming weeks, and he expects full operations by April.

"You just start thinking about all the things that that plant could bring, maybe businesses that would work well with a plant like that and it's kind of like the possibilities are endless."

If you are interested in applying for a job with the company, click here.