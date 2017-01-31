2 dead after crash in Oklahoma Panhandle - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

2 dead after crash in Oklahoma Panhandle

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
GOODWELL, OK (KFDA) -

Two Texans were killed following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Oklahoma Panhandle. 

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), on Jan. 30, five people were in a vehicle heading northeast on Highway 54 when the driver passed another vehicle, went off the roadway, and swerved several times before the vehicle rolled and ended up on its top. 

An OHP report says Yudelsy Torres Vazquez, 37, and Dalia Rodriguez, 55, both of Dumas, died in the crash near Goodwell, OK. 

Authorities say two other adults, and a 5-year-old girl were hospitalized in stable condition with injuries they suffered in the accident. 

Reports show Vazquez and Rodriguez were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

