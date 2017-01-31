Traffic offense leads to $762k drug bust

One man has been arrested after police say they found him in possession of $762,000 worth of marijuana.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies from Potter County stopped a 2016 Yukon on I-40 W for a traffic offense.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they found two subjects inside and while talking to them, they became suspicious of criminal activity.

Consent was given for a search and 127 pounds of marijuana were located concealed in duffle bags.

Michael Teng was arrested for possession of marijuana over 50 pounds, under 2000 pounds, a second degree felony.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The other passenger was released and the case remains under investigation.

