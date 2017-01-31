Traffic offense leads to $762k drug bust

The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.
Moore County officials are asking for your help locating this week's fugitive.
The Amarillo SPCA will hold an adoption weekend with special adoption prices and a "family fun day" for pets and owners this weekend.
This year's Fill the Boot campaign raised a record-breaking $60,565 to help support those with muscular dystrophy, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and related life-threatening diseases.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding this week's fugitive.
