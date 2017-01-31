Traffic offense leads to $762k drug bust - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Traffic offense leads to $762k drug bust

Source: The Potter County Sheriff's Office Source: The Potter County Sheriff's Office
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One man has been arrested after police say they found him in possession of $762,000 worth of marijuana. 

Around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies from Potter County stopped a 2016 Yukon on I-40 W for a traffic offense. 

When deputies approached the vehicle, they found two subjects inside and while talking to them, they became suspicious of criminal activity.

Consent was given for a search and 127 pounds of marijuana were located concealed in duffle bags.

Michael Teng was arrested for possession of marijuana over 50 pounds, under 2000 pounds, a second degree felony.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The other passenger was released and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:19:47 GMT
    SOURCE: Amarillo Police DepartmentSOURCE: Amarillo Police Department

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

  • Moore County officials looking for fugitive

    Moore County officials looking for fugitive

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:53:25 GMT
    SOURCE: Moore County Crime StoppersSOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers

    Moore County officials are asking for your help locating this week's fugitive.

    Moore County officials are asking for your help locating this week's fugitive.

  • Amarillo SPCA holds adoption weekend

    Amarillo SPCA holds adoption weekend

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:53:03 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Amarillo SPCA will hold an adoption weekend with special adoption prices and a "family fun day" for pets and owners this weekend.

    The Amarillo SPCA will hold an adoption weekend with special adoption prices and a "family fun day" for pets and owners this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly