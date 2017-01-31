Restaurants coming to Amarillo in 2017

Several restaurants are coming to the Amarillo area in 2017.

Here's a list of what places have already opened and what you have to look forward to. Mark your calendars!

Already Open:

Metropolitan- This speakeasy themed restaurant serves coffee and pastries in the morning and becomes an upscale cocktail bar with food options at night. It is the first restaurant open at the Town Square Village located at 9181 Town Square Blvd.

Coming in February:

Hop Slice- As the name suggests, this is a mix between gourmet pizza and fine wine and beer. Hop Slice features an authentic Italian pizza oven to prepare all of their signature dishes. This facility is expected to open the first week of February at 2818 Wolflin Ave.

Coming in March:

MJ's Saloon and Grill- This restaurant will be a fantasy sports bar and grill. It will have wifi access and charging stations which will allow customers to keep track of their fantasy teams while watching the game. The owners of MJ's plan to open before March Madness and are located at 3705 Olsen Blvd.

Coming this fall:

Six Car Pub and Brewery- This will be a restaurant and brewery in the heart of downtown Amarillo. Owners expect this venue to draw customers from southwest Amarillo due to the home made beer and a rooftop dining experience, set on the busy street of 625 South Polk.

Crush Bar and Deli- The restaurant known as "Crush" will be relocating to the same building as Six Car Pub and Brewery. Along with their wide selection of wine, they will also have a rooftop setting in downtown Amarillo. They will be sharing the building under construction at 625 South Polk.

Prime Chophouse and Grill- This high end steak house will be the second addition to the Town Square Villages. It is expected to be a premier steakhouse near the large area of development off Soncy. Prime will be located at 5701 Town Square Blvd., just down from Metropolitan.