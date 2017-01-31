Tax season bringing out tax frauds, police say

Another tax season, another tax scam.

The Amarillo Police Department has been getting calls from numerous local citizens who claim they've been contacted about their outstanding taxes. The scammers, according to the reports, have spoofed the phone numbers they call from and threaten arrest if the taxes aren't paid.

APD says it will not call to enforce any outstanding IRS taxes, and the IRS itself will never call and demand immediate payment before without sending a verified letter through the post service first.

Anyone who feels they may owe outstanding taxes can call the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040. You can also reported an attempted scam to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ic3.org.

