Borger nationally recognized for wildfire preparedness

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2017 – Blount Fine Foods, Corp., a McKinney, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 8,685 pounds of Beef Chile Colorado frozen meals due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop using LayZ Board self-balancing scooters (known as hoverboards).
Hemphill county residents could see an increase in property taxes in order to fund a new nursing home.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the top cause of death for people in the first half of their lives is trauma.
