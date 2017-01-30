Canyon students learn to replace hate with kindness

"Instead of bringing people down I want to bring them up like Rachel did," Madison Moffett said / Source: KFDA

Rachel's Challenge reminds students it is okay to be you and they should be comfortable in their own skin / Source: KFDA

Students had the chance to open up and share their personal stories / Source: KFDA

Canyon Jr. High is teaching its students to replace bullying and violence with kindness and respect.

Rachel's Challenge is a nationwide program focused on reducing harassment, bullying and violence in schools.

The purpose is to raise awareness of bullying and violence as well as inspire students to be kind and compassionate.

100 students from Canyon experienced the program and participated in fun activities but also sat down and talked about the power of words.

"We all have a story and sometimes we don't see that or we don't get to know some bodies story because we don't make the time to talk to them," presenter Cody Hodges said. "Through the program students are getting plenty of opportunities to actually get to know their peers for who they really are and not just who they think they are."

"I realized I can always be better and instead of bringing people down I can bring them up like Rachel did," student Madison Moffett said.

Moffett says before the program she felt isolated and afterward she felt more comfortable with her peers.

The best part for her was having the opportunity to have conversations with students she didn't really know.

Principal Kirk Kear says this program helps students bring their walls down while also positively impacting them.

"Middle school students are at that age where sometimes they feel awkward they're not sure who they identify with and are trying to figure that out," Kear said. "They are going through a lot of changes and one of the messages Rachel's Challenge brings is it is okay to be you you need to be comfortable in your own skin."

After last years challenge students started up 9 new clubs such as "Cheers for Peers" and an "Attitude of Gratitude Club."

For more information about Rachel's Challenge you can click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.