WTAMU police identify student in custody

Update: The suspect involved in an incident on WT's campus is now in custody.

The West Texas A&M University police say WT student Grant Geiser, 20, was taken into custody Monday afternoon in a parking lot on campus.

Geiser had an active warrant out of Randall County for a previous on campus incident of causing damage to a vehicle. He also had a warrant out of Lubbock County for Felony Offense of Burglary.

Geiser's attorney contacted the WTAMU Chief of Police Monday afternoon to have Geiser turn himself in. He was arrested and taken to the Randall County Detention Center.

Read the full statement from the West Texas A&M Police Department:

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:14 p.m.

CANYON, Texas - Today the Criminal Investigations Unit of the West Texas A&M University Police Department was working on an investigation concerning a Criminal Mischief of Greater than $750.00 and less than $2,500.00, a class A Misdemeanor in the State of Texas.



Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Grant Marcus Geiser, W/M, DOB 10/15/1997, for the Criminal Mischief offense. The warrant was issued today by the Randall County Court of Law based on a Complaint and Information filed through the Randall County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on Jan. 23 on the campus of West Texas A&M University and involved the breaking of a car window.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, Grant Geiser, may have additional felony warrants from Dallas County and Lubbock County.



While awaiting confirmation of the additional warrants, officers ran into Grant Geiser near the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Officers attempted to apprehend Geiser, and he fled from the area and the attempted arrest and was seen running near Jarrett Hall dormitory.

Officers called in additional units and were supported by the Canyon Police Department and Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

A room-to-room search was conducted for the fugitive. While the search was being conducted, the warrant out of Lubbock County was confirmed. The warrant was for the Felony offense of Burglary while attempting to commit another felony.

The Lubbock warrant contained an officer alert for safety that the subject had violent tendencies and could be armed and dangerous.

The department issued a Safety Alert to the campus to warn students, faculty and staff for safety purposes until the subject could be located and arrested.



During the search of Jarrett Hall, WTAMU Chief of Police Shawn Burns received a call from an attorney to arrange the surrender of Grant Geiser. Officers were then able to locate Geiser, in a nearby parking lot and were able to arrest him for the two warrants without incident.

The subject was then transported by the University Police Department to the Randall County Detention Center on the felony warrant from Lubbock County and the Class A Misdemeanor warrant from Randall County.

With the arrest of Grant Geiser, the all-clear message was sent throughout campus so that the campus community would no longer be in an alert status.



The University Police Department wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Canyon Police Department and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the incident.

ALL CLEAR. RESUME NORMAL ACTIVITIES. subject in custody. All Clear — WTAMU (@wtamu) January 30, 2017

Original: Students at West Texas A&M University in Canyon have been warned to remain in place as university police seek a suspect on campus.

An emergency notification was sent to students around 3 p.m. Monday. University police said the person, described only as a white male, is wanted on a felony warrant. He ran from officers to the north side of Campus. Residents of Jarrett Hall are directed to remain in their rooms.

The emergency bulletin was sent to all students on campus, but a Twitter handle representing the school later tweeted at residents in Jarrett Hall directly saying "remain in your room."

RESIDENTS OF JARRETT HALL - REMAIN IN YOUR ROOM — WTAMU (@wtamu) January 30, 2017

Similar notifications have been sent to students using the school's e-mail system.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.