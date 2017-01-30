Unattended cooking to blame for Monday morning house fire

Fire officials say a pan of grease left unwatched while it was cooking caused a fire that destroyed a home's kitchen Monday morning.

Amarillo Fire Department Captain Larry Davis said the fire at the home, located on North Virginia Street, began just before 9 a.m. and was contained within a few minutes.

The fire also spread to the home's laundry room. Davis said a total cost of the damages is around $30,000.

Both of the home's occupants were able to escape the residence unharmed.

Cooking equipment is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. Davis says all burners should be turned off before leaving the kitchen for any amount of time.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.