Unattended cooking to blame for Monday morning house fire

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are still searching for the suspect of a hit and run 11 months later.
The Amarillo VA and Municipal Court are teaming up to help local veterans resolve any outstanding city-issued tickets, citations or violations Thursday, May 4.
The Dalhart Police Department is trying to find the individual(s) who vandalized the new concrete retaining wall at the Highway 87 underpass.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop using LayZ Board self-balancing scooters (known as hoverboards).
Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.
