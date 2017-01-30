River Road Band to host bowling benefit for upcoming trip

The River Road High School band is looking to "bowl" you over during their upcoming benefit to fund the next trip to competition.

This year a bowling tournament at Western Bowl will hopefully raise enough money to help them get to San Antonio to compete.

Right now 36 teams are needed with each team consisting of 4 people. The fee, which is a donation, will be $25 per person. Sponsor banners are available for $50 and the students are holding a silent auction and bake sale as well.

The tournament will take place Saturday, February 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Western Bowl at 5120 Canyon Drive in Amarillo. However, the deadline to sign your team up is this Sunday, February 5th.

For more information please call Chandra at (806)340-1161 or go to rrhsbandbooster@gmail.com

