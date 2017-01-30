Encore for Garth Brooks, 5th show added

There's been an encore for Garth Brooks before he's even taken the stage and a 5th show has now been added in Lubbock.

Promoters say an extraordinary level of fan support in ticket sales is responsible for the decision to add another performance.

Last week, multiple shows sold out in a matter of minutes even as more were added to the schedule. The fifth performance is scheduled for Thursday, March 30th at 7:30 p.m.

The show will once again take place at the United Supermarkets Arena on the Texas Tech campus.

Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale this Thursday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. Sales are limited to 8 tickets per person.

You can buy tickets online as well at axs.com/garth

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.