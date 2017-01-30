Early morning house fire under investigation - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Early morning house fire under investigation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Fire crews have extinguished a house fire in the 1000 block of Buchanan.

Emergency crews were called to the fire just before 3:00 a.m.

The house was boarded up and it was determined no one was inside or injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, as well as the estimated damage.
    

 

