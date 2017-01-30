TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad bridge construction will close U.S. 87 heading into Canyon today

Construction on a railroad bridge will close part of U.S. 87 heading into Canyon starting Monday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Texas Department of Transportation and BNSF will close the portion of U.S. 87 running in and out of Canyon at 9:00 a.m.

The portion of the road will be closed so that the tracks on the bridge can be replaced.

Motorists should expect barricades and construction signs on U.S. 87.

Downtown northbound traffic will be detoured on 4th Avenue to 15th Street north to U.S. 60.

Southbound traffic will be detoured U.S. 60 to 15th Street and east on 4th Avenue to U.S. 87.

Work will move to the north track next week and the road will be closed Monday, Feb. 6 through Wednesday, Feb. 7.

