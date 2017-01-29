Local pizza restaurant serves warm meal with even warmer smile - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local pizza restaurant serves warm meal with even warmer smile

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One pizza chain gave back to the community Sunday in the form of a free dinner for the homeless.

The Little Caesar's Love Kitchen is a pizza kitchen on wheels that travels the country meeting the needs of the hungry.

Sunday evening at The Salvation Army of Amarillo, the Love Kitchen fed more than 100 people in need in the Amarillo area.

Two local Little Caesar's shops donated all the food and labor costs.

So far the Love Kitchen has fed over 2 million people in 48 states and four Canadian provinces. The kitchen on wheels was established by Little Caesars in 1985 and has been going strong ever since.

An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.

For more information about The Salvation Army programs, services, or to volunteer call their main office number at (806) 373-6631.

