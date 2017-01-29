Area lane closures

There are several lane closures around Amarillo that could affect your commute into work this week.

January 27, 2017

The left lane of I-40 West from Spur 228 to Pullman Road will be closed for repairs.

The left lane of I-40 East from Spur 228 to the Carson County line will be closed for sealing.

The left lane of I-27 South will be closed from Hollywood Road to Rockwell Road for barrier repairs.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 at Soncy are closed and a single lane has been designated for the traffic flow.

Motorists should also expect delays Eastbound I-40 frontage road and Whitaker Road as well as Eastbound I-40 and Lakeside Drive.

Delays will also be experienced Northbound Loop 335 and I-40 at Soncy.

Delays will also happen at the railroad bridge over I-27 southbound towards Canyon.

I-40 Bridge Repair

The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The east and westbound lanes of I-40 will be closed from I-27 to Grand Street.

The outside lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed around the Osage Street area.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The on-ramp from 26th Avenue to northbound I-27 is closed

The left lanes of I-27 north and southbound will be closed at the 26th Avenue intersection.

Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound and the center and right lane of I-27 south at the interchange

South Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during daytime hours from Washington Street to Georgia Street. Motorists should use extra caution and be on the lookout for flaggers directing traffic.

From Washington Street to Valley View Lane, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 has been temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on the shoulders between Washington and Georgia Streets along Loop 335.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Please drive with caution in work zones.

For more information, call TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross at (806) 356-3256.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation