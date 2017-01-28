BSA and Texas Tech team up for Pap Day

The Pilatus PC-12, which crashed in earlier this week, was developed and certified as an all weather air craft by the FAA.
Investigators continue to review the scene where a small medical plane crashed, killing all three people on board.
The Potter County AgriLife Extension Office is now encouraging more adults and families to take on a healthier lifestyle.
About 10 inches of snow fell in Dalhart and Texline the weekend leaving many ranchers and their communities recovering.
More than 10,000 customers are without power in the Oklahoma Panhandle after storms this weekend.
