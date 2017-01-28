One dead after early morning fire in Pampa

One person is dead another injured following a fire in Pampa. Just before 6 A.M. the local fire department was sent to 1020 Scott.

Multiple units and 17 personnel battled the blaze for over two hours. 12 personnel from Hoover Volunteer Fire Department were also called to assist in fighting the blaze.

One occupant of the home was transported out to Lubbock for injuries sustained in the fire. The other was found later by Pampa firefighters where they were pronounced dead at the scene. Names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The State Fire Marshall was also called in to assist in the investigation.

We will bring you all the latest updates as they become available.

