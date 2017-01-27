Don Harrington Discovery Center to showcase three new exhibits

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has closed several roads due to our inclement weather.
Below is a list of all active school and business closings and delays for Monday, May 1.
The West Texas A&M Police Department would like to inform the college community of road closures this week.
Xcel Energy officials tell us 6,133 customers are still without power in the Texas Panhandle.
Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members in a small plane crash near Interstate 40.
