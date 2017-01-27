Don Harrington Discovery Center to showcase three new exhibits

The Don Harrington Discovery Center has partnered with local organizations to bring more fun and active learning opportunities to both children and adults.

The center has recently changed its layout and will open three new exhibits on Jan. 28.

"It's for all ages, that's the nice thing about it," said Discovery Center Executive Director, Aaron Pan. "We have a nice combination of everything."

This year, the center will have "Brain Teasers 2" which is will exhibit puzzles and have exercises that encourage children and adults alike, to use more critical thinking and problem solving.

There will also be the "Strange Matter" exhibit which focuses on material science.

Visitors will learn how materials such as plastic, foam, and metal, build. They will also learn the manipulation of atoms.

"These exhibits are meant to touch a number of different topics in the scientific fields that people can enjoy," Pan said. "They will be able to come to a nice area to discover a lot of these concepts and process it all alone."

Backed by popular demand, Pan said they have brought back another exhibit called "Little Builders."

The last time this exhibit was in Amarillo was in 2014.

Little builders targets children to help them learn more about construction and simple mechanics.

Children will be able to use mini cranes, build structures with blocks, learn about air chutes and how aerodynamics work.

But this will be the last time this Little Builders will be showcased in the United States, as it will be moving to Japan.

These new exhibits will be open to the public Jan. 28 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will remain on display until May 14.

For more information about the admission and days the Discovery Center will be open, visit their website.

