Clovis man found guilty of first-degree murder

After 15 years of investigating, the murder of Jose Valverde has been solved.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that a Curry County jury found 35-year-old David Gutierrez, Jr. of Clovis, NM, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2002 shooting death of Valverde.

The jury heard testimony during the four-day trial from the Medical Examiner’s Office, an expert in polygraph testing, law enforcement officers and other civilian witnesses.

In April of 2002, Valverde was found in a boxcar that he used as his residence with a gunshot wound to the face.

A homicide investigation was opened and investigated by the Clovis Police Department.

Since May 2011, witnesses began to come forward with new information about the unsolved murder case.

After hearing a statement from the victim’s family, Judge Tatum sentenced Gutierrez to the mandatory life sentence and enhanced the sentence by one year for the use of a firearm during the murder.

“I hope you can find peace one day, because you have committed the most heinous act that can be done against humanity," Judge Tatum said.

