Highland Park Choir chosen to perform with Foreigner

The band Foreigner is heading to Amarillo and one local high school is getting the chance to hit the stage with the band.

Highland Park choir will be singing on stage with Foreigner during their best known hit "I Want to Know What Love Is"

The school entered a radio competition on 100.9 The Eagle last week and was chosen to be a part of the on air voting process. With enough votes, the 22 students won the opportunity to sing on stage plus 500 dollars for their school choir.

Everywhere Foreigner performs, they host the competition for a chance to not only sing with the band but also money for their choir program.

This is the first year Highland Park had a choir and the money will help the school grow the program and serve their students.

The students and their director are honored and excited to rock out with the stars, but they are also thankful for the opportunity given to them by the band to grow their choir.

"We don't have choir t-shirts, we don't have choir books," says Kayla Driver, Highland Park Choir Director. "The music that I have that is choir music was actually donated from another school district, so it really opens up a door and an opportunity to really start building a choir program at Highland Park."

Not only are they able to sing Foreigners famous hit, they were also asked to open the show.

The students have put together 70's and 80's rock hits to sing before the headliner.

The concert is Monday, Jan. 30 at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium.

For VIP package options, either visit the Civic Center Box Office, or call (806) 378-3096. For more information on the band, check out http://www.foreigneronline.com/

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.