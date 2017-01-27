Highland Park Choir chosen to perform with Foreigner

The Partners Resource Network, PEN Project held an "Every Age, Every Stage" symposium and disability resource fair today.
Amarillo families, businesses, and volunteers participated in this year's March for Babies at AirU.
The Yellow City Comic Con is here for the third year this weekend.
Check out this weekend's event across the Panhandle!
Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an area man.
