Local apartment complex evacuated because of fire

Some residents in northeast Amarillo were evacuated from their homes Thursday evening because of a two-alarm fire in their apartment complex.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex at Bluebell and NE 13th around 8:30 p.m.

Five units were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.

Fire officials said a malfunctioning wall heater sparked the flames.

There is no word on how much damage was caused at this time.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.