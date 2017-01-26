Local apartment complex evacuated because of fire - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local apartment complex evacuated because of fire

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Some residents in northeast Amarillo were evacuated from their homes Thursday evening because of a two-alarm fire in their apartment complex.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex at Bluebell and NE 13th around 8:30 p.m.

Five units were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.

Fire officials said a malfunctioning wall heater sparked the flames.

There is no word on how much damage was caused at this time.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly