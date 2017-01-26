Weekend delays expected at Soncy and I-40 for bridge demolition

Drivers will not be able to use Soncy from noon on Friday, Jan. 27 until Monday, Jan. 30.

TxDOT is closing this area off to the public as they move forward with the bridge replacement project.

Traffic on I-40 will be diverted to the north (westbound) bridge while crews demolish the south (eastbound) overpass.

TxDOT is encouraging all drivers to avoid the area to minimize congestion this weekend.

"If you're traveling westbound on Interstate 40, you're going to want to exit at Coulter to access the mall and other shopping access areas," said Amarillo TxDOT spokesperson Sonja Gross. "If you're going eastbound, you're going to want to exit earlier at Hope Road, so you can get to your shopping destination."

I-40 should still run relatively smoothly considering construction has already limited the number of lanes in use.

"It's going to improve safety, and it's eventually going to improve our drive times," said Gross. "Being aware of the construction zones now is going to pay off hugely with better travel."

Within the next four to five months, TxDOT will need to shut this area down again to demolish and replace the westbound bridge.

TxDOT will also be closing the I-27 on-ramp at 26th Avenue on Jan. 2 to put in auxiliary lanes which will improve traffic flow.

