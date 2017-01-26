Accolade Home Care to host Breakfast and Blankets event

Accolade Health Services is collecting blankets to give to those in need.

Donations will be accepted through Jan. 27 and can be dropped off at one of several locations.

If you would like to help, donations are being accepted at the Moore County Sheriffs Office, the Dumas Police Department, First Street Church, Grace thru Faith, and First Methodist Church.

On Jan. 28, Accolade will be hosting a Breakfast and Blankets event.

Volunteers are welcome to help distribute blankets and breakfast to those in need.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cactus Rec Center located at 600 North Drive in Cactus.

Breakfast will be provide by Kountry Donuts, McDonald's, Sonic, Employees of Burger King, and La Herradura.

For more information, contact Accolade Home Care at 806-934-2000.

