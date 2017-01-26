Police name suspect in September home invasion

Amarillo Police Department detectives have named the suspect involved in a September home invasion case.

A case for Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit another Felony was presented to the Potter County District Attorney’s Office and accepted on Jan. 26.

That case in question was the Sept. 8 home invasion robbery that occurred in the 6200 block of Adirondack Trail.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, an 83-year-old female, received injuries to her upper body.

Police believe Dallas Moore, 57, is the suspect linked to that case.

Moore was already in custody at the Potter County Detention Center on unrelated charges.



Moore had warrants for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He was named as the Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" on Sept. 29, 2016



On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Amarillo Police officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle located in the 1600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East.



Officers reported seeing Dallas Moore, get into the stolen vehicle and move it a short distance in the parking lot.

He was arrested on scene for his two warrants as well as an on view charge of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.



Moore was also found to be in possession of a small caliber pistol when he was arrested and was charged with an additional on view charge of Unlawful possession of a Firearm by a Felon.



Prior to booking, Moore was transported to the Amarillo Police Department.



During the escort into the building, Police claim Moore managed to break free from an officer and escaped running into SE 3rd Avenue where he was captured in the middle of the street.



Moore was later booked into the Potter County Correctional Center for his warrants and on view charges as well as an additional escape charge.

