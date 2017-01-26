Police name suspect in September home invasion

Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members in a small plane crash near Interstate 40.
Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members in a small plane crash near Interstate 40.
The arrest of a Potter County employee led to an emergency meeting of Potter County Commissioners today.
The arrest of a Potter County employee led to an emergency meeting of Potter County Commissioners today.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony to dedicate the newly remodeled firearms training range in memory of the late Sergeant Gary E. Robinson Friday morning, April 28.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony to dedicate the newly remodeled firearms training range in memory of the late Sergeant Gary E. Robinson Friday morning, April 28.
DPS Troopers are on scene at a three-vehicle accident that happened at SH-136 and Ranch to Market (RM) 293.
DPS Troopers are on scene at a three-vehicle accident that happened at SH-136 and Ranch to Market (RM) 293.
Over 100 Panhandle high school students shared their craftsmanship at a Top of Texas competition in Tulia on Friday, April 28.
Over 100 Panhandle high school students shared their craftsmanship at a Top of Texas competition in Tulia on Friday, April 28.